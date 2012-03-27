ABU DHABI, March 27 Talks between Abu Dhabi and
the British government over a stake in state-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland are at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling
family, a source close to the ruling family said on Tuesday.
It is too early to say whether a deal will come through, the
source said.
The discussions, which are taking place at the highest
levels, do not yet involve the Gulf Arab emirate's sovereign
wealth funds, which include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
one of the world's largest, three other sources said.
"Abu Dhabi is always talking to parties to invest including
RBS. Whether it will materialise or not is too early to say,"
said the source close to the royal family, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "We have to wait and see."
An Abu Dhabi government official declined to comment on the
talks, first reported by the BBC on Monday.