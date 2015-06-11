BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
LONDON, June 11 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to appoint Bank of America as its new corporate broker, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Bank of America will take up the role as RBS prepares for the government to start selling its 79 percent stake in the bank at a loss later this year, which was announced by Finance Minister George Osborne on Wednesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's global financial institutions business is headed by Jim O'Neil, who was previously chief executive of UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which manages the government's stakes in RBS and Lloyds Banking Group.
RBS's current brokers are Morgan Stanley and UBS. It was not known if they would still advise the bank. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.