LONDON, June 23 Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Philip Hampton said on Tuesday it would take the government several years to sell its 78 percent shareholding in the bailed-out British lender.

British finance minister George Osborne has said the government will start selling its shares at a loss in the coming months.

"I've long thought the process should have started," Hampton, who will leave the bank this year after six and a half years, told reporters before the bank's annual meeting.

"It's a lot of stock to shift and I think it will take several years," he said.

The government rescued RBS at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds ($72 billion) to taxpayers during the 2007-9 financial crisis.

($1 = 0.6354 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)