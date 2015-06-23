* Bank will return surplus capital
* Chairman says privatisation to take several years
* CEO says privatisation plan has boosted morale
* Banks still have work to do to improve culture -Hampton
* Bank launches 'full review' into IT failure
(Adds CEO comments on government share sale)
By Matt Scuffham
EDINBURGH, June 23 Royal Bank of Scotland
expects a substantial increase in its capital thanks to
the sale of businesses over the coming years and intends to
return some of it to shareholders, Chief Executive Ross McEwan
said.
The bank, 78 percent owned by the government, said in
February it would shrink its investment banking operations
drastically, pulling out of 25 countries across Europe, Asia and
the Middle East, to help it refocus on lending in Britain. It is
also selling its U.S. bank Citizens.
"As we reduce risk, and make expected divestments over the
coming years, we anticipate a substantial increase in our
capital as a result. Subject to approval, we intend to return
any surplus capital to our shareholders," McEwan told the bank's
annual meeting on Tuesday.
Paying a dividend or buying back shares would make the bank
more attractive to investors and help the government dispose of
its stake.
British finance minister George Osborne has said the
government will start selling its shares in the coming months.
The bank was bailed out at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds ($72
billion) to taxpayers during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
RBS is aiming for a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 13 percent
and plans to return any capital about that level.
The bank's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial
strength, stood at 11.5 percent at the end of the first quarter
and the sale of Citizens is expected to result in a improvement
of about 300 basis points.
CULTURE CHANGE
Prior to the meeting, Chairman Philip Hampton said it would
take the government several years to sell its entire
shareholding in the bank.
"I've long thought the process should have started,"
Hampton, who is to leave the bank this year after six and a half
years, told reporters before the meeting.
"It's a lot of stock to shift and I think it will take
several years," he said.
McEwan told reporters that Osborne's plan to start selling
the shares had boosted morale at the bank.
"I think it was a positive signal to our people that we're
getting back on the recovery path, that the bank is getting in
better shape and that the government thinks it's closer to a
point of sale," he said.
Hampton oversaw a huge restructuring of RBS, which shed more
than 1 trillion pounds of assets as it re-focused on lending to
British households and businesses.
But RBS is still hampered by past misconduct and is expected
to have to pay out billions of dollars later this year to settle
claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities. It has
already been fined for the attempted manipulation of foreign
exchange and benchmark interest rates.
"The recent fines enforced on banks including RBS for
foreign exchange and Libor manipulation are examples of
behaviour that cannot be tolerated. There is no place for that
behaviour in this bank," Hampton told the meeting.
Hampton said there was still "work to do across the industry
to improve culture."
As well as misconduct, RBS was hit by an IT failure last
week that led to 600,000 customer transactions failing and was
the latest of several technical problems to affect the bank.
McEwan said RBS has launched an investigation into the
matter at the request of the bank's board.
"Our first objective was to fix the issue which we have
done, our team worked for days and nights. But now we will be
doing a full review and that process has started," he said.
99.3 percent of shareholders represented at the meeting
voted in favour of the bank's pay plans.
($1 = 0.6352 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)