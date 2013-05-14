BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
LONDON May 14 Royal Bank of Scotland's chairman Philip Hampton said the bank was planning to be in a position for the government to start selling its shares by the end of 2014.
Hampton also said that he was satisfied with the bank's capital position and plans to strengthen it in order to meet tougher regulatory requirements.
"We have the ambition of putting the government in a position to sell the shares towards the end of 2014. Then it is the government's decision," Hampton told reporters before the bank's AGM on Tuesday.
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned 1.40 billion naira versus 2.46 billion naira year ago
