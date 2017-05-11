* RBS plan to slash long-term incentives approved
* Chairman defends 100 mln pound legal bill
* Bank's board faces down irate investors at AGM
(Adds result of vote)
By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White
EDINBURGH/LONDON, May 11 Royal Bank of Scotland
Thursday defended its new executive pay plan at its
annual shareholder meeting on Thursday after some investors
criticised the policy for still being too generous.
A number of firms have faced investor rebellions in recent
years over excessive payouts to company bosses and a broader
social backlash has prompted the British government to consider
changing the rules around corporate governance.
Despite the voices of dissent in Edinburgh where the
state-controlled lender held its AGM, shareholders voted
overwhelmingly to back the bank's executive pay plan, with over
96 percent approving the proposals.
RBS said it had recognised that its pay policies had become
too complex and the new plan would reduce excessive risk-taking.
"The time is right for a new, simpler approach, developed
specifically to align with RBS's culture and our thinking on
pay," Sandy Crombie, the chairman of RBS's remuneration
committee, said.
Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) and
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), two leading advisory
groups, had urged shareholders to vote against the pay policy.
ISS said while the overall size of potential bonuses are
being cut for Ross McEwan, its chief executive, and Ewen
Stevenson, its finance director, the plan makes it easier to pay
out.
PIRC said executives should only be rewarded for the period
they serve the company and not receive any payout when they
leave.
"We disagree with the conclusions reached in these reports
and strongly challenged the view from ISS that the level of
discount was insufficient," Crombie said.
The board faced a barrage of questions from irate
shareholders throughout the meeting, ranging from handling of
past scandals to branch closures.
Shareholders also criticised the bank's decision to reject
demands for greater powers for ordinary shareholders to have a
say on issues such as executive pay, company strategy and
director appointments.
Chairman Howard Davies rebuffed criticism of the more than
100 million pounds RBS has spent defending itself against
investors suing the bank over a cash call at the height of the
financial crisis.
RBS was criticised earlier this month for the "staggering"
costs it has spent on its "Rolls-Royce" legal team by the judge
overseeing its battle with investors over the firm's then record
12 billion pound rights issue in 2008.
"The costs we are having to meet are high because of the
extraordinary breadth and complexity of the case," Davies said.
The civil lawsuit has been brought by thousands of investors
who bought shares in 2008 and lost most of their money when the
bank collapsed a few months later, resulting in a 45.5 billion
pound ($58.6 billion) government bailout.
The case is due to begin later this month and disgraced
former RBS chief executive Fred Goodwin is scheduled to appear
in court early next month.
($1 = 0.7769 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Lawrence White and Simon
Jessop; Editing by Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle)