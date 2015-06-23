LONDON, June 23 Rbs chairman says most of it systems are 'pretty new', no clear root cause identified for it problem Rbs ceo says will be doing full review of last week's it failure and that process has started Rbs fd says there will be incremental small write-backs on citizens stake Rbs chairman says free in-credit banking probably behind things like ppi mis-selling Rbs chairman says future of free in-credit banking 'quite a dilemma' for industry (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)