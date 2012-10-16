LONDON Oct 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
will get the go-ahead this week from government and regulators
to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old
"toxic assets", in an early step towards reprivatisation, the
Financial Times reported.
The British bank should be free of the Asset Protection
Scheme (APS) insurance mechanism by the end of the week, having
paid the minimum fee of 2.5 billion pounds ($4.0 billion), the
FT said, citing people involved in discussions.
If the bank remained in the scheme beyond Thursday, a
further 125 million pounds quarterly premium would become
payable, the newspaper said.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the taxpayer, was put into
the APS after the government bailed it out during the financial
crisis at a cost of 45 billion pounds.
The scheme protects the bank against major defaults on its
most toxic assets.