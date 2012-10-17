LONDON Oct 17 State-backed lender Royal Bank of
Scotland confirmed on Wednesday it would exit the UK
Government's Asset Protection Scheme this week, after paying
required premiums and reducing assets by 63 percent to around
105 billion pounds.
RBS has paid around 2.5 billion pounds to participate in the
specially designed insurance scheme that capped potential losses
on almost 300 billion pounds of its most toxic assets after its
bailout in 2008.
The bank also paid around 1.5 billion pounds to the UK
Treasury for liquidity support.
Britain's Financial Services Authority has approved RBS's
decision to withdraw from the scheme on Thursday but the bank
will continue to discuss its capital plans and preparations to
meet Basel III demands with the regulator.