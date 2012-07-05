LONDON, July 5 Part-nationalised Royal Bank
of Scotland is still hoping to exit the state's Asset
Protection Scheme (APS) in 2012, the body which administers the
APS said in its annual report on Thursday.
The Asset Protection Agency (APA), set up in 2009 to insure
RBS's riskiest assets, said a departure is dependent upon
approval by the government and Britain's financial regulator
which are currently considering the issue.
Exiting the APS would be seen as an initial step on the path
towards the government selling down its 82 percent stake
following its bail-out of the bank in 2008.
The APA also said that the estimate of potential losses from
risky RBS loans had fallen to 39 billion pounds ($61
billion)from 45 billion the year before. The scheme now covers
assets worth 121 billion pounds, far lower than the 286 billion
covered in 2009.
"While the level of risk associated to the scheme has
reduced significantly, the capital benefit afforded to RBS
allows it to remain competitive amidst the backdrop of European
instability," said APA Chief Executive Bill Dickinson.
The APA said that the British government was on track to
pocket an overall 5 billion pound profit from the scheme.