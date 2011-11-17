(Corrects quote in paragraph 13 to "look", not "love")
(For other news from the Reuters China Investment Summit, click
here)
* RBS Asia chief comfortable with current staffing levels
* May claw back on IB bonuses if performance is poor
* RBS has shrunk Asia balance sheet by about 30 pct in two
years
By Kelvin Soh and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
will not match big compensation offers to keep staff seeking
higher pay in competitive Asian markets and it may even have to
trim staff if business declines, the head of its Asian
operations said on Wednesday.
Bonuses for investment bankers also may be in danger of being
clawed bank if the unit performs poorly, RBS chairman for
Asia-Pacific, John McCormick, told Reuters.
"There are some Asian securities houses that are trying to
break into Hong Kong and are paying top dollar," McCormick said
during the Reuters China Investment Summit held in Hong Kong.
"They are paying compensation all in cash and we will not do
that. If it comes to the crunch and some of our staff get
offered those kind of things, we will not match that and they
will probably leave."
Asia is a hotbed of competition among financial institutions
looking to expand outside of their home markets and salaries
rise about 10-15 percent every year, according to headhunters
and banking executives.
RBS reported a 63 percent slump in operating profit in the
third quarter and said then that it may cut more jobs after the
euro zone crisis sliced into its earnings and hampered its
turnaround.
On the investment banking front, the bank has been involved
in several cross-border deals, including SABMiller Plc's
$10.2 billion purchase of Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd
.
It did not set aside any bonuses for staff in the investment
bank during the third quarter and McCormick said bonuses may be
clawed back if the department does not perform well.
"In the investment banking business, you pay for performance.
If the performance isn't there, we won't pay. And if the
performance is there, we will pay," he said.
RBS, 83-percent-owned by the UK government, employs about
4,200 client-facing staff in Asia and earns about two-thirds of
its revenue from its trading business that includes foreign
exchange and derivatives.
The bank has no intention to cut staff numbers in Asia this
year and considers current levels to be appropriate given the
market conditions, although it may need to trim if trading
volumes or client activity falls.
"At the moment, we're not looking to grow," McCormick said.
"We have the right level of resources at this point in time to
deliver to the right client base in the current market
conditions.
"If the markets continue down and the volumes decline
significantly, then we would look to trim it somewhat," he
added.
RBS's corporate balance sheet in Asia, the loans that it
makes to companies, has shrunk by about 30 percent over the past
two years as the bank reduces risk-weighted assets globally. But
the reduction in Asia has been less than the global average,
which underscores the importance of Asia, he said.
(Additional reporting by Tara Joseph; Editing by Matt Driskill)