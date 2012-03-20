HONG KONG, March 20 Royal Bank of Scotland
is closing its equity capital market and corporate
finance units in South Korea and cash equities businesses in
Indonesia, Singapore and Korea, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
RBS officials were not immediately available to comment. The
memo said the decision to close some units comes after an
agreement with Malaysia's second-biggest lender CIMB Group
Holdings, which is not buying the units.
CIMB said this month it had entered into exclusive talks
with RBS to acquire some of its Asia Pacific cash equities and
investment banking businesses.
"However, for commercial reasons, we have agreed with CIMB
that the cash equities, ECM and corporate finance businesses in
Korea and cash equities in Indonesia and Singapore will not
ultimately transfer as part of the sale," the memo said.
"We have therefore made the decision to initiate steps to
wind down these businesses commencing today."
A significant chunk of RBS' operations are located in Hong
Kong, Singapore, Australia and India and it has offices in 11
countries across the region, including China.