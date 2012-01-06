HONG KONG Jan 6 Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government owned UK bank.

RBS hired Lazard to advise it on the process, Reuters reported earlier this week, which will include exploring options to both shrink the size of the division and sell off parts..

RBS is seeking buyers for its cash equities, equity capital markets and mergers and acquisition business globally, one source said. Another source said that the fixed income division is a core strength of the bank, and all efforts would be made to keep that intact. Both sources cautioned that the process was in its very early stages and would take a while to play out.

Bank of China, Mizuho and RBS declined to comment.