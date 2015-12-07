LONDON Dec 7 James Watt or Alexander Graham
Bell? Royal Bank of Scotland is asking the public to
choose a Scottish scientist or other innovator to feature on its
first plastic 10 pound note.
Edinburgh-based RBS said on Monday nominees must be
historical figures who are Scottish or have made a significant
contribution to Scotland in the field of science and innovation.
All suggestions must be made by Dec. 20 and will be issued
on notes in the second half of 2017.
It said the person does not have to be famous and a
shortlist will be announced in January, followed by a vote.
Graham Bell, who invented the telephone, and Watt, who
improved the design and function of the steam engine, are both
in the Scottish Science Hall of Fame. Alongside them are the
likes of Alexander Fleming, who discovered the antibiotic
penicillin, and John Logie Baird, inventor of the first working
television.
RBS has been issuing banknotes since 1727 and has about 1.5
billion pounds ($2.3 billion) of notes in circulation. Unlike
England and Wales, where banknotes are all issued by the Bank of
England (BoE), Scotland has notes in circulation issued by local
banks, which are guaranteed by deposits at the BoE.
Archibald, Earl of Ilay, an 18th century nobleman who was
one of the founders of RBS, has been on all RBS notes since
1987.
The BoE and Scottish banks are opting for plastic notes,
saying they are cleaner, more secure and more durable than
cotton paper, and redesigning them as they come in.
The BoE this year asked for nominations for a visual artist
to put on its new plastic 20 pound notes and received
nominations for 590 eligible artists, which it will choose from
and announce the winner next spring.
The choice of portraits for a note can be controversial,
however. The BoE was criticised in 2013 for taking its only
female figure, social reformer Elizabeth Fry, off its notes.
Novelist Jane Austen was subsequently chosen to appear on new 10
pound notes.
