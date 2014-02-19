BRIEF-Hub24 says Q3 gross inflows rise 29 pct
* quarterly gross inflows for q3fy17 of $565m, an increase of 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 19 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it had sold some structured retail investor products and equity derivatives businesses to France's BNP Paribas as it continues to shrink its investment bank.
RBS said on Wednesday the consideration was not material but the deal would transfer the management of up to 15 billion pounds ($25 billion) of liabilities.
The deal will include some associated market-making activities and is expected to take place on a phased basis over the next two years.
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.