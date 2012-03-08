LONDON, March 8 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had accepted offers to exchange 2.6 billion
pounds ($4.1 billion) of its bonds under a swap deal that should
make it more than 400 million pounds.
Majority state-owned RBS last month offered holders of bonds
denominated in dollars, Canadian dollars, euros and Swiss
francs, to swap them for new bonds, offering the deal at
discount rates of 13-25 percent to face value.
Based on the offers received, RBS should make about 430
million pounds from the so-called liability management exercise,
according to Reuters calculations.
More than a dozen European banks -- including Barclays
, BNP Paribas and Santander -- have
taken advantage of depressed bond market prices to buy back or
offer to swap their debt at a premium to the market price but a
discount to par value. It has been a popular way to boost
capital, under pressure from regulators to do so.