BRIEF-Tower Resources says board now considering alternatives for co
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland has begun marketing a debut Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a lead banker on the trade.
The dollar-denominated transaction comprises two tranches; a perpetual non-call five-year and perp non-call 10 with investors being canvassed at 7.75% area and 8.25% area respectively.
Pricing for the SEC registered bond is expected later on Wednesday.
The UK bank is running its own deal as global coordinator and structuring adviser, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as joint leads.
Expected ratings are B(S&P)/BB-(Fitch).
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp filed a lawsuit against Energy Future Holdings Corp on Thursday, claiming that the bankrupt power company has prevented it from pursuing better options for it as its $18.7 billion deal with NextEra Energy Inc falters.