LONDON Feb 23 State-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland is expected to pay out up to 400 million pounds
($633 million) in bonuses to its corporate banking staff as it
gets ready to unveil a full-year loss forecast at up to 1.2
billion pounds on Thursday.
The move is expected to increase anger that the bank is
still paying large salaries while thousands, including more than
30,000 layoffs at the bank in the last three years, lose their
jobs in a weakening global economy.
RBS, 82 percent owned by the UK government after it was
rescued during the 2008 financial crisis, is also in the firing
line over high awards to staff as British taxpayers sit on a 21
billion pounds paper loss on the 45 billion pounds pumped into
the bank.
The bank is likely to at least halve the bonus pool for its
investment bankers from the 950 million pounds awarded for 2010,
people familiar with the matter have said.
Sky News said on Wednesday the bonus pool will be between
390-400 million pounds.
The chairman and chief executive of RBS waived their bonuses
this month after politicians from all of Britain's major parties
called on them to refuse the awards.
RBS's investment banking income has been hit hard by the
euro zone debt crisis and it plans to substantially shrink the
business after the government said it should focus more on
retail banking. It will cut another 3,500 investment banking
jobs.
The cuts will mainly hit its equities and advisory
operations -- it sold its historic Hoare Govett stockbroking
unit to American bank Jefferies -- as it plans to remain
in its areas of strength such as fixed income and foreign
exchange.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester has axed 34,000 jobs since
arriving three years ago and this month said the political
pressures that went with his job had led to some "deeply
depressing moments" and made running RBS harder than that of
other top jobs at rival British and international banks.
Although RBS may make a fourth-quarter profit at the
operating level, the impact of writedowns and restructuring
costs is expected to push it into a net attributable loss, down
from a third-quarter profit of around 1.2 billion pounds.
Credit Suisse has forecast a fourth-quarter loss of around 1
billion pounds, Nomura has put the loss at 1.8 billion while
Bank of America Merrill Lynch reckons the loss could reach 2.4
billion.
Espirito Santo forecast a full-year net loss of around 700
million pounds for RBS while Deutsche Bank put it at around 1.2
billion.
With RBS's turnaround likely to take longer than expected as
regulations intensify across the industry, the timetable for the
sale of any of Britain's stake back to the private sector has
been pushed back. That has prompted talk the government may need
to sell some of its stake at a loss at first.