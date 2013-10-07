By Matt Scuffham and Foo Yun Chee
LONDON/BRUSSELS Oct 7 Britain told European
regulators in July it was considering a break-up of
part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland, pre-empting
tough European Union rules on state support for banks which came
into effect in August.
The UK Treasury's early notification means European
regulators will examine any proposals on an RBS break-up under
the old EU rules, potentially making it easier to executive.
"We made a precautionary notification to the European
Commission in July of a potential restructuring measure at RBS,"
a Treasury spokesman said on Monday.
The Treasury, assisted by investment bank Rothschild, is
considering whether RBS, 82 percent owned by taxpayers following
a 45.5 billion pound ($73.1 billion) 2008 bailout, should hive
off its riskiest loans into a separate legal entity, leaving the
rest of the bank better placed to lend.
But the new EU rules would have required the bank to put a
cap on the earnings of RBS executives and prevented the
government buying out minority shareholders, making the plan
much harder to implement.
New Chief Executive Ross McEwan would have seen his pay more
than halved under the new regulations, which limit executive pay
to 15 times the average national salary or 10 times that of the
average employee at the bank.
"The new rules apply to state aid notified to the Commission
as of 1 August 2013," said Antoine Colombani, spokesman for EU
antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia, who also confirmed receipt of
the July filing.
A source with knowledge of government thinking said the July
notification was "precautionary" and not meant to prejudice the
outcome of the Treasury and Rothschild's review, which is
expected to be made public later this month.
Analysts had expected the Treasury to decide against
enforcing a breakup. They argued it was not needed since RBS had
already wound down or sold off the vast majority of its bad
loans and that state aid rules and the need for approval from
RBS's minority investors would make the plan unworkable.
($1 = 0.6221 British pounds)
