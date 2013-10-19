LONDON Oct 18 British finance minister George
Osborne said his ministry was actively looking at breaking up
the state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland to create a "bad
bank" to house its problem loans, the Daily Telegraph newspaper
reported on Friday.
Osborne, who asked investment bank Rothschild in
June to examine if RBS, 81-percent owned by taxpayers, should be
made to hive off its soured assets into a separate legal entity,
has made sorting out the bank's future his top priority for the
next two to three weeks, the paper said.
"We are looking at the case for a bad bank and if not a bad
bank what is the alternative strategy that really gets on top of
the problems in that bank and goes on being what I want it to be
which is a bank supporting the British economy," Osborne told
the Telegraph in an interview in China.
Rothschild's review is due shortly and the paper said the
government was "understood" to be considering three options for
dealing with RBS's problem assets.
These are creating a bad bank inside RBS run by an
independent team; following the model used by Swiss bank UBS
which created a bad bank supported by the Swiss central bank; or
setting up an entirely separate taxpayer-backed bad bank.
U.S. asset manager BlackRock, hired to analyse RBS's
portfolio, had identified 50-60 billion pounds ($81-97 billion)
of assets to be placed into any bad bank, the Telegraph added.
The paper said the go-ahead for the break-up would be given
within the next few weeks however a Treasury spokeswoman said
early on Saturday no decision had been made.
"As the Chancellor has said, the government is currently
examining the case for creating a bad bank of the Royal Bank of
Scotland's risky assets," she said. "That review is ongoing, and
will be published in the Autumn."
Advocates of a break-up, including former Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King and ex-finance minister Nigel Lawson, have
said it would leave the bank better placed to lend and support
the British economy.
The Telegraph said Osborne had said there was no chance the
bank could remain in its current form.
On Friday, RBS's new chief executive, Ross McEwan, said the
government review into a possible break-up was distracting
executives looking to revive the bank's fortunes.
"The debate you read about in the papers - and that has
taken up too much time of the management team - has been about
what is now a small proportion of our activity. We are taking
responsibility for resolving these debates," McEwan said in a
memo to staff.
Osborne also told the Telegraph there was no prospect of
selling the government's stake in the bank, bailed out in 2008
at a cost of 45.5 billion pounds ($73.7 billion), before the
next election due in 2015.
However, he said they were pushing ahead with a plan to sell
shares in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group to
private retail investors.
"We are now looking actively at a retail offer for the next
tranche of Lloyds shares," he said. "With RBS we are not, at the
moment, close to the stage of being able to sell RBS shares.
"RBS was a much more complex bank. To be fair to management
past and present it was a bank that was in a lot more trouble.
The clean-up job has been more difficult but we have got to make
these decisions now about the future for RBS."