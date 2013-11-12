Nov 12 RBS: * Ukfi's chairman says Lloyds made it aware of challenges co-op was facing in

completing branches purchase * Ukfi's chairman says held concerns formal break up of RBS would not have had

a substantial beneficial effect * Ukfi's chairman says came to same conclusions as treasury review in RBS 'bad

bank' debate * Ukfi's chairman says 'bad bank' review a good thing, allowed independent

review of assets * Ukfi's chairman says creation of RBS internal bad bank will be extremely

positive for discipline of releasing captial * Ukfi's chairman says value of dividend access share in March this year was

1.5 billion pounds * Ukfi's chairman says value of rbs's dividend access share in March this year

was 1.5 billion pounds * Ukfi's chairman says too early to say with any precision when RBS shares can

be sold * Ukfi's chairman says issues including sufficient capital, strategic focus

need to be addressed before RBS privatisation * Ukfi's chairman says reprivatisation of RBS may be accelerated as a result of