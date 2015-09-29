* Bank wants to participate as government cuts stake -CEO
* Misconduct issues to drag on business in next year -CEO
LONDON, Sept 29 Royal Bank of Scotland
could buy back its own shares to help the British government
offload its 73 percent stake in the bank, its chief executive
told investors on Tuesday.
The government sold a 5.4 percent stake in RBS at a loss of
1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in August and has targeted the
sale of three-quarters of its stake in the next five years.
"I would rather participate as the government is selling
down ... I think it's probably the best thing for all investors,
where excess capital goes back through buy-backs," Ross McEwan
told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banking & Insurance
Conference in London.
McEwan said the bank, rescued by a 46 billion pound
government bailout during the 2007/09 financial crisis, was on
track to meet key financial targets.
RBS has said it is aiming for a core Tier 1 capital ratio of
13 percent and plans to return any capital above that level,
with share buy-backs an option.
McEwan also said the bank continued to be affected by issues
relating to past misconduct.
"The potential conduct and litigation settlements have to be
factored into this progress," he said. "We're dealing with these
as quickly and as prudently as possible but they will continue
to be a drag on this business for the next six to twelve
months."
Authorities in the United States are investigating claims
the bank misled investors in mortgage-backed securities in the
United States. British regulators are examining its treatment of
struggling small firms.
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)