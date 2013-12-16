* Outstanding final fee of 320 mln stg no longer payable
* RBS says move is important milestone in its recovery
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
has cut itself free from an 8 billion-pound ($13 billion)
capital tie to the British government, it said on Tuesday,
following recent moves to strengthen its capital base.
The ending of the Contingent Capital Facility marks another
step along the road to getting RBS in shape for the government
to eventually start selling off its 82 percent stake, which it
acquired after pumping 45.5 billion pounds into the bank during
the 2008 financial crisis.
"It is further evidence of the progress we have made in
making RBS safer and stronger, with dramatically improved
liquidity and capital positions," the bank said.
The facility had acted as an additional buffer whereby the
government would have provided further equity capital if the
bank's Core Tier 1 capital solvency ratio fell below 5 percent
of risk-adjusted assets.
Its cancellation spares RBS from paying the Treasury the
further 320 million-pound fee that would have been owed had the
facility remained open.
In November RBS had said that it would create an internal
'bad bank' to fence off its riskiest assets, part of a raft of
measures designed to heal its relationship with the government
and speed up its privatisation.
The government also said at that time it would remove the
Contingent Capital Facility, set up in 2009, one year ahead of
plan.
RBS and the government are also in advanced talks with the
European Commission to free it from government rights to receive
an enhanced dividend ahead of other investors once the bank
returns to profit.