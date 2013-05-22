BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
LONDON May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it would not have to issue contingent capital to meet new regulatory demands and expects to meet the requirements through its existing business plan.
The state-backed lender said, however, that issuing contingent capital remained an option for the group if it needed to. RBS said it expected to further improve its core tier 1 capital ratio but some of the measures being taken would extend beyond 2012.
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."