July 23 Mark McCombe, the former head of HSBC's
Hong Kong operations, has emerged as the external
frontrunner for the top job at Royal Bank of Scotland,
the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing three people
close to the process.
McCombe is the chairman of fund manager BlackRock's Asia
Pacific operations and has been with HSBC with an international
career spanning 20 years.
RBS has been struggling to recruit a suitable replacement
for ousted Chief Executive Stephen Hester, whose departure last
month was engineered by Chairman Philip Hampton with the backing
of Britain's finance ministry.
Hampton and Anna Mann's MWM headhunting firm are
interviewing candidates and could name a new chief executive by
Aug. 2, along with the bank's second-quarter results, FT said.
()
David Roberts, the deputy chairman of Lloyds and a former
banker at Barclays Plc, is seen as a second credible
external candidate for the post, the newspaper added.
External candidates touted by industry sources and analysts
also include Richard Meddings, finance director at Standard
Chartered Plc.
Internal options would include Finance Director Bruce Van
Saun, and Nathan Bostock, currently head of restructuring and
risk and a former Abbey National finance chief.
RBS declined to comment on the matter. McCombe could not be
reached for comments via BlackRock outside regular business
hours.