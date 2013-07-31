July 31 RBS is in late-stage talks with
regulators at the Bank of England to appoint Ross McEwan as its
new chief executive, replacing Stephen Hester who stepped down
last month, the Financial Times reported.
McEwan's selection as the preferred candidate was discussed
at a board meeting on Wednesday, the Financial Times reported,
citing two people familiar with the process.
However, regulators at the Bank of England's Prudential
Regulation Authority are yet to sign off on McEwan's appointment
and should any problems arise, current finance director Bruce
van Saun remained a fall-back candidate the FT said.
McEwan, a New Zealander, was recruited to run RBS's retail
banking business in August 2012 and has been seen as the leading
candidate for the CEO role.
He previously ran retail banking at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, a background which fits with the
government's long-term strategy for RBS.
Assuming his selection is approved, his appointment could be
announced as early as Thursday or along with the lender's
second-quarter results on Friday, the financial daily reported.
RBS declined to comment.