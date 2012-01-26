LONDON Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland will cut Chief Executive Stephen Hester's 2011 bonus to just under 1 million pounds ($1.6 million), sources told Reuters, following political pressure on the part-nationalised lender.

"An announcement could be made tonight or tomorrow morning. The number will be just under one million pounds," said one of the three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The bonus would be entirely share based, with no cash element, down from Hester's all-share bonus of 2 million pounds for 2010. Last year, Hester also got a basic salary of 1.22 million pounds along with that bonus, bringing his total pay up to 3.3 million pounds.

The fact that Hester is set to get a 2011 bonus at all will still anger many, given that Antonio Horta-Osorio, the head of Britain's other part-nationalised bank Lloyds, decided to waive his 2011 bonus after he took two months off to recover from fatigue.

"What planet does Stephen Hester and his banking chums live on? Reports that the RBS CEO is to take 1 million pounds from taxpayers' pockets as a bonus are utterly disgusting and offensive to every working person across the country," said David Fleming, national officer at the Unite trade union.

Public fury over bankers' salaries has showed little signs of abating as job losses and pay restraint are the order of the day for many as the economy stalls.

In Britain, the salaries of top staff at RBS and Lloyds is particularly controversial, since both banks were bailed out to the tune of 66 billion pounds during the 2008 credit crisis.

The bailouts left Britain owning around 83 percent of RBS and roughly 40 percent of Lloyds.

British Treasury minister Danny Alexander had already said earlier this month that bonuses paid out to senior RBS executives would be "far, far lower" this year than in 2011.

RBS's share price has almost halved in a year, and RBS has recently taken the axe to big chunks of its investment bank, cutting thousands of jobs as it exits certain business lines, making this year's bonus season even tougher.

RBS and UKFI, the state body managing Britain's shareholding in the bank, declined to comment on the situation.