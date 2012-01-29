* Politicians continue to criticise RBS' bonus decision
* CEO could theoretically get 8 mln stg bonus under current
schemes
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 29 The chief executive of
bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland, already under
political pressure to give back a 1 million pound ($1.6 million)
bonus for 2011, could get eight times as much in future under
his current contract.
RBS CEO Stephen Hester could theoretically receive an 8
million pound bonus under a long-term incentive plan that gives
him a maximum of 375 percent of his annual 1.2 million pound
salary, along with other share plans in place, based on RBS'
recent stock price of 28 pence.
RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after a
state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, said this week that
Hester's 2012 share award and long-term incentive plan would
continue in line with a policy set out in 2010.
RBS declined to comment on the situation on Sunday.
Anger over bankers' pay has shown few signs of abating, with
many still set for million pound salaries while elsewhere
thousands lose their jobs in a weakening global economy.
In Britain, the salaries at RBS and Lloyds are
particularly controversial since both banks were bailed out with
66 billion pounds of taxpayers' money during the crisis. As well
as its RBS stake the British government owns 40 percent of
Lloyds.
BOARDROOM PAY
RBS halved Hester's stock bonus for 2011 to just under 1
million pounds from 2 million in 2010. It resisted calls to axe
Hester's bonus altogether, although it waived a 1.4 million
pound bonus for its chairman Philip Hampton.
Senior opposition Labour politician Liam Byrne reiterated
calls on Sunday for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister David
Cameron to intervene over Hester's bonus.
"This is a bank that the government owns almost all of, the
government is the biggest shareholder. Mr Cameron has been
talking about how shareholders need to flex their muscles and
have a bigger say in the way that executive pay is set," Byrne
told Sky News.
"Fine - let's keep you to your word, step in now and say
that this bonus payment to Mr Hester is wrong and should be
stopped," he added.
However, Conservative cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith
said intervention would be difficult, adding that the RBS pay
contracts had been set under the previous Labour government.
"You can't interfere and tell them what to do. And if we did
not like that, the only option would be to get rid of the board.
If you do that, imagine what would happen in the banking sector,
and imagine what would happen to RBS. You would have chaos," he
told the BBC.
Duncan Smith also reiterated Cameron's stance that it was up
to Hester to decide if taking the bonus was appropriate or not.
Hester, a former Abbey National and Credit Suisse
banker, joined RBS in October 2008 from property company British
Land as RBS was reeling from its disastrous acquisition
of Dutch bank ABN AMRO and the effects of the credit crisis.
Britain used some 45 billion pounds of taxpayers' money to
rescue RBS, leading to the eventual resignation of former head
Sir Fred Goodwin, who was replaced by Hester.
Hester was given a brief to restructure RBS and restore its
fortunes, and his tenure has seen RBS cut more than 30,000 jobs.
Britain aims to eventually sell its state holdings in RBS
and Lloyds back to the private sector, although volatile markets
have meant the timing of any disposal is uncertain.