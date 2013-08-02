LONDON Aug 2 New Zealander Ross McEwan shocked
Royal Bank of Scotland investors in March with a blunt
message in his first presentation in London: there are no good
British banks.
RBS had hired McEwan to shake up retail banking and neither
he nor his audience knew that five months later he would be
promoted to run the entire bank - one of the toughest jobs in
British business.
McEwan, whose appointment as chief executive was announced
on Friday, is considered a safe, politically acceptable choice
to lead a bank that is 81-percent owned by the government.
He will need to quickly build ties with regulators and
lawmakers as he gets RBS into a position where the government
can sell its stake at a profit, his top priority.
With the future of RBS increasingly seen in retail and
commercial banking, McEwan fits a trend for retail bankers to
get the top job, such as Barclays' chief executive
Antony Jenkins and Lloyds' Antonio Horta-Osorio.
"McEwan's appointment makes sense if you are looking at
somebody who fits into the mould of an Antony Jenkins template,
a retail-focused banker. When you hear Jenkins or Antonio
Horta-Osorio speaking the tone is very customer-focused," said a
source with knowledge of the recruitment process.
McEwan has kept a low profile since arriving at RBS last
September. He moved to the Edinburgh-based bank after missing
out on the top job at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
where he had run retail banking for five years. He has worked in
the financial services industry in Australia and New Zealand for
more than 25 years.
McEwan may be a New Zealander, but his Scottish name could
endear him to the bank's heartland.
"Reviresco" is the McEwan, or McEwen, clan family motto
which translates as: "I grow strong again".
While most of the major restructuring was done by outgoing
chief executive Stephen Hester, who brought RBS back from the
brink of collapse before being ousted by the government, there
is still a long "to do" list waiting for McEwan.
NO GOOD BANKS
A keen cyclist and water skier, McEwan is a big fan of the
All Blacks, the world's leading rugby team. He played basketball
for Massey University, one of New Zealand's top universities,
where he studied business and met his wife, Stephanie, who
played on the women's basketball team.
He has admitted that while at Massey he failed an accounting
exam twice and, like many other students, spent long hours in
the Fitz pub, gym and cafeteria.
McEwan has a relaxed, personable manner but a blunt approach
to business, according to people who know him.
That was clear when he told investors and analysts at the
March presentation he had been shocked by what he had found in
British banking.
"Having come into this market six months ago I've been quite
surprised at how bad this industry is from a retail banking
perspective." That view had upset many of his staff but was
undeniable based on industry complaints data, he said.
"I would even go to say that there's not a good retail bank
in the UK and our job is to create that," he said.
As well as poor treatment of customers - shown by an
insurance mis-selling scandal that has cost UK banks 15 billion
pounds ($22.7 billion) in compensation - UK banks also lag
behind in their use of technology and were too complex, McEwan
said.
Outgoing CEO Hester said on Friday he had kept the promise
he made McEwan and his wife when he was trying to tempt them to
leave Australia last year.
"I promised him an adventure and I think he will accept that
an adventure is what we've delivered," Hester said.