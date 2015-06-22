LONDON, June 22 Royal Bank of Scotland said the appointment of incoming Chairman Howard Davies as a non-executive director had been delayed.

Davies was supposed to join the board of the bank with effect from its annual meeting on Tuesday before taking over as chairman on September 1.

However, RBS said on Monday his appointment as a non-executive director would be subject to a short delay because of his ongoing work as chairman of Britain's Airports Commission.

The commission, which is investigating how to avoid a potential airport capacity shortage in London, is due to publish its final report shortly.

