BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
SHANGHAI Aug 7 State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Tuesday its China chairman and chief executive has resigned from her post to pursue "outside interests."
Sherry Liu, a former JPMorgan banker who took up the post in April 2011, will remain with RBS in as an advisor, it said in a statement.
Alex Chu will chair the board of RBS China and Qing Cheng Hua, also a former JPMorgan banker, will remain as country executive, it said.
Last year, RBS launched its Huaying Securities joint venture in China with Guolian Securities, in a bid to underwrite local stocks and bonds.
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.