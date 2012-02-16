LONDON Feb 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
has formed a new London-based team focusing on helping
European and Chinese companies tap into each other's markets, as
Britain aims to boost London's role as a key offshore trading
hub for China's yuan currency.
RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government
following a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, said on
Thursday Janet Ming would head up its new China desk and would
relocate from Shanghai to London.
"As the UK seeks to develop London as an offshore renminbi
(RMB) trading hub for Europe, RBS' expertise in this area will
add great value to its clients in Europe and China," RBS said in
a statement.
London, New York and other major global financial centres
are eager for a piece of the fast-growing market in
yuan-denominated assets, as China looks to make its currency -
known as the yuan or renminbi - more international.
Last month, Britain teamed up with Hong Kong to secure
London a top spot as an offshore trading centre for the Chinese
currency.
The Chinese currency has traded in London since 2010 and the
UK capital has a share of around 15 percent of the total volume
of offshore renminbi trade, HSBC foreign
exchange banker David Pavitt told Reuters last month, with
corporates fuelling most of the demand.
RBS has slashed thousands of jobs at its investment banking
arm and has scaled back its equities division, but aims to
maintain operations in areas such as bond trading, foreign
exchange and fixed income.