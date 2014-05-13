LONDON May 13 The boss of state-backed Royal
Bank of Scotland's U.S. arm Citizens was paid $7.5
million last year, including $500,000 in consultancy fees for
three months after she left.
Ellen Alemany was in charge of RBS Citizens for five years
until she was replaced by Bruce van Saun at the start of
October. Her pay was not always disclosed, but she was known to
be one of the bank's top earners and sources said she received
more than 5 million pounds ($8.4 million) in 2012.
RBS is 80 percent owned by the British government.
Documents filed for an initial public offering for RBS
Citizens in the United States late on Monday showed Alemany was
paid a $2.1 million salary last year, plus $4 million in stock
awards and $1.4 million in other compensation.
That included $500,000 "as compensation for providing
consulting services to us upon request" after she stepped down,
the document said.
($1 = 0.5927 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)