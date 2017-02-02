ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA sanctioned private bank Coutts & Co Ltd for breaching money laundering regulations in its business relationships with Malaysia's scandal-tainted sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

"Coutts & Co Ltd has seriously breached money laundering regulations by failing to carry out adequate background checks into business relationships and transactions associated with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB," FINMA said in a statement on Thursday.

FINMA said it ordered the bank to disgorge unlawfully generated profits of 6.5 million Swiss francs ($6.56 million) and will also consider opening enforcement proceedings against the bank employees responsible.

In December, Singapore's central bank imposed a penalty of 2.4 million Singapore dollars ($1.70 million)on Coutts, which was sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to Union Bancaire Privee in March 2015, for money laundering breaches related to 1MDB. ($1 = 0.9907 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.4101 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)