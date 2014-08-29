BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
LONDON Aug 29 Royal Bank of Scotland's private bank Coutts has set aside 110 million pounds ($182 million) to compensate customers for unsuitable investment advice, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
RBS said earlier in August that Coutts had decided to examine the suitability of investment advice to its clients following a review into Britain's wealth management industry by the country's financial regulator.
Coutts is in the process of contacting clients and will offer compensation in appropriate cases, the bank said. ($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year