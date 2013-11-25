* Large report said RBS should look into customer concerns
* Clifford Chance will report back next year
* RBS accused of pushing firms into turnaround arm
* Business minister refers findings to financial regulator
* Andrew Large says regulators will act if accusations true
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 25 Royal Bank of Scotland
has appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry
into the treatment received by small business customers in
financial distress, responding to suggestions it closed down
viable businesses too quickly.
The move comes after an independent report by former Bank of
England deputy governor Andrew Large, which was commissioned by
RBS, recommended the bank look into concerns over its treatment
of struggling small businesses.
RBS has also been accused by government adviser Lawrence
Tomlinson of pushing struggling small firms into its
"turnaround" unit, so it can charge higher fees (on the basis
they have defaulted) and take control of their assets.
"To ensure our customers can have full confidence in our
commitment to them, I have asked Clifford Chance to conduct an
inquiry into this matter, reporting back to me in the new year,"
RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a letter to Large on
Monday.
Large told Reuters that Britain's financial regulator was
almost certain to take action in relation to the accusations if
they are found to be true, adding the bank had taken the
findings of his report "very seriously".
"I merely looked at the assertions themselves which were
clearly very serious. If they are found to be true it's almost
certain the regulator will take quite an interest in it," he
said.
Business Secretary Vince Cable demanded an urgent response
from Britain's financial regulators and from RBS, 82 percent
owned by taxpayers following a 45 billion pounds ($73 billion)
government rescue during the 2008 financial crisis.
Asked on BBC radio if a criminal investigation should be
launched he said: "That's for the regulators and the police to
establish, whether there is a case. The authorities need to
establish whether there is something worse than unethical
behaviour actually going on here".
The regulator has so far declined to comment.
Tomlinson, a businessman hired as an adviser by Cable's
department in April, said RBS had engineered businesses into
default in order to move them into its so-called Global
Restructuring Group (GRG).
Tomlinson said that manoeuvre enabled the bank to generate
revenue through higher fees and the purchase of devalued assets
by its property division, West Register.
Britain's Federation of Small Businesses said: "The
regulators need to investigate the findings of both the
Tomlinson and Sir Andrew Large reports and swiftly address any
issues raised to restore trust in the banks."
SIGNIFICANT STRESS
Yet the scrutiny of GRG could expose a contradiction in what
RBS had been asked to do following its bailout - stabilise its
finances at the same time as boosting support for small firms.
RBS said GRG had successfully turned around most of the
businesses it worked with.
"In all cases RBS is working with customers at a time of
significant stress in their lives. Not all businesses that
encounter serious financial trouble can be saved," it said.
GRG is run by Derek Sach, a former executive of British
private equity firm 3i Group. It is part of the bank's
non-core division, run by Rory Cullinan, front runner to become
head of RBS's internal "bad bank", which is being created after
the government decided against breaking the bank up.
Cullinan has overseen a reduction in the group's non-core
loans from a peak of 258 billion pounds to around 40 billion.
The latest RBS allegations come as banks in Britain and
beyond continue to be the focus of public disquiet.
Tapping in to popular mistrust of the financial sector, the
government has ordered Britain's financial watchdog to probe
Co-op Bank after the arrest of its former chairman as part of an
investigation into the supply of illegal drugs.
Tomlinson was hired by the business department in April as
an "entrepreneur-in-residence" to help address the needs of
small and medium-sized businesses". He runs LNT Group, based in
the north of England, which has annual revenue of 100 million
pounds and interests from construction to care homes.