LONDON Nov 25 Royal Bank of Scotland
has appointed Clifford Chance to conduct an inquiry into the
treatment received by small business customers in financial
distress, its chief executive said on Monday.
An independent report by former Bank of England deputy
governor Andrew Large, which was commissioned by RBS,
recommended the bank look into concerns over its treatment of
struggling small businesses.
"To ensure our customers can have full confidence in our
commitment to them I have asked the law firm, Clifford Chance,
to conduct an inquiry into this matter, reporting back to me in
the new year," RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a letter
responding to Large.