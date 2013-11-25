LONDON Nov 25 Britain's financial regulator is
almost certain to take action in relation to accusations against
Royal Bank of Scotland if they are found to be true, the
author of a report into the bank's lending practices told
Reuters.
Andrew Large, a former deputy governor of the Bank of
England who was commissioned by RBS to review its lending to
small businesses, said the bank had taken the findings of his
report "very seriously". RBS has asked law firm Clifford Chance
to review its practices.
"I merely looked at the assertions themselves which were
clearly very serious. If they are found to be true it's almost
certain the regulator will take quite an interest in it," Large
told Reuters in an interview on Monday.