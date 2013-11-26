Nov 26 Britain's Serious Fraud Office is
considering the possibility of launching a criminal
investigation into allegations that Royal Bank of Scotland
mistreated struggling small businesses, the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the
matter.
RBS has been accused by government adviser Lawrence
Tomlinson of pushing struggling small firms into its
"turnaround" unit, so it could charge higher fees and interest,
and take control of their assets.
"The only thing we're saying is that we're aware of the
issue and we are monitoring developments," a spokeswoman for the
Serious Fraud Office said.
The Financial Times said that the SFO has conducted
interviews with former executives of UK businesses affected by
RBS's Global Restructuring Group. The business manages the
bank's riskier loans.
A spokeswoman for RBS declined to comment.
RBS on Monday appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct
an inquiry into the allegations. Business Secretary Vince Cable
has demanded an urgent response from the bank and Britain's
financial regulator.