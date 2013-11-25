LONDON Nov 25 The author of a report that
criticises Royal Bank of Scotland's dealings with small
businesses had lodged a complaint about the way his own business
was treated by the British bank, a colleague of his told Reuters
on Monday.
Lawrence Tomlinson, an adviser to UK Business Secretary
Vince Cable, did not disclose in his report issued earlier in
the day that LNT Group, the construction-to-care homes company
he runs in the north of England, previously had a grievance with
RBS.
An colleague of Tomlinson said there was no conflict of
interest in the non-disclosure because LNT's complaint had
nothing to do with the practices of RBS's turnaround unit Global
Restructuring Group (GRG), which his report is concerned with,
and was not part of his evidence.
"There was a complaint. It's been dealt with by RBS and it's
entirely separate from the GRG issue," Fiona Mawer told Reuters,
adding that LNT Group had never been moved under GRG's control.
Mawer said Tomlinson had "never made a secret of the fact he
is an RBS customer".
Britain's business department said the report into RBS's
treatment of small business customers in financial distress had
not been commissioned by the department and was entirely
Tomlinson's own work.
Business Secretary Vince Cable has demanded an urgent
response from RBS and Britain's financial regulator.
RBS, which has appointed Clifford Chance to conduct an
inquiry into some of the issues raised by Tomlinson, declined to
comment.