LONDON, March 23 State-backed lender Royal Bank
of Scotland has appointed British insurance industry
veteran Mike Biggs as Chairman of Direct Line Group, the
insurance business it is selling to appease European state aid
regulators.
"The successful divestment of Direct Line Group is one of
our priorities and we have confidence that Mike will help us get
this done," RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in a
statement on Friday.
Biggs, currently chairman of life insurer Resolution
, was previously a finance director at Aviva. He
helped oversee the 1997 demutualisation and stock market
flotation of Norwich Union, now part of Aviva.
RBS was ordered by European regulators to offload its
insurance arm, which includes Britain's biggest car insurer, as
payback for a taxpayer-funded bailout it received during the
2008 financial crisis.
The 82 percent state-owned lender plans to float Direct Line
Group, named after its best known brand, in the second half of
the year.