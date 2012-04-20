LONDON, April 20 Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm Direct Line Group raised 500 million pounds ($803 million) from its first bond sale on Friday, a key step in its plan to spin off and list separately later this year.

The bond, which will offer a 9.375 percent annual yield, has a maturity of 30 years and is rated BBB+ by the Standard & Poor's credit rating agency, Direct Line said.

The company, Britain's biggest motor insurer, also said it paid a 300 million pound dividend to its parent last month, and would hand over another 700 million pounds before it is sold.

Direct Line had said in October that it aimed to pay RBS up to 1 billion pounds in dividends prior to divestment.

"This transaction builds on the strengths of Direct Line Group: our leading brands, our transformation plan, well-capitalised balance sheet, and conservative approach to investment," Chief Executive Paul Geddes said in a statement.

RBS was ordered to sell the business by European regulators as payback for a taxpayer-funded bailout it received during the 2008 financial crisis which left it 83 percent state-owned.

RBS aims to float the insurer on the stock market in the second half of this year, with analysts pencilling in a market value for the business of about 3.2 billion pounds.

That would make it one of Britain's biggest stock market listings in years.

Direct Line Group, founded in 1985, trades under the Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege brands and also owns the Green Flag breakdown recovery service.

Bookrunners for the bond offer were RBS, Citigroup and HSBC.