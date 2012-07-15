* Blackstone/Bain working on bid -sources
* KKR, Apax and BC Partners also in consortium -report
* Sale to private equity could pre-empt IPO
By Greg Roumeliotis and Neil Maidment
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 15 Direct Line, Britain's
biggest motor insurer run by government-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland, is a takeover target for private equity groups
looking to pre-empt what would be one of the biggest initial
public offerings in London this year.
Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC are working
on a possible joint offer for Direct Line, a person directly
familiar with the plans said on Sunday. Blackstone declined to
comment while Bain did not respond to a request for comment.
Another group, comprising KKR & Co LP, Apax Partners LP and
BC Partners Ltd, is putting together a rival offer, the Sunday
Times reported earlier, quoting city sources as saying both
groups were planning to make moves at the end of the month.
KKR, Apax, BC Partners and RBS did not respond to a request
for comment.
European regulators have ordered RBS to sell or float Direct
Line by the end of 2013 to counterbalance the competitive
advantage it received from a British government bailout, which
left it 82 percent state-owned.
The buyout interest is boon for RBS, which is in the process
of rebuilding its balance sheet and has said it wants to list
Direct Line in the fourth quarter. Analysts have estimated it
could be valued at around 3 billion pounds ($4.66 billion).
Tungsten, the British buyout vehicle co-founded by financier
Edmund Truell, had said in May it could bid for Direct Line but
Truell said earlier this month that he was not close to any deal
to buy RBS's insurance unit.
On Friday, sources told Reuters RBS had added eight banks to
help with Direct Line's IPO. The public offering of a minority
stake is being run by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS, who
are acting as joint book runners.
Founded in 1985, Direct Line also trades under the Churchill
and Privilege brands and owns the Green Flag breakdown recovery
service.
RBS needed a 45 billion pound bailout in 2008 at the height
of the financial crisis as its acquisition of Dutch bank ABN
AMRO in 2007 pushed it close to collapse.
RBS' lengthy turnaround process has made the timetable for
any sale of Britain's stake in the troubled bank uncertain,
prompting some speculation that the government may consider
selling some of the stake at a loss at first.