BRIEF-Auburn National Bancorporation reports Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Reports record full year net earnings of $8.2 million, or $2.24 per share
July 17 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
"We are materially reducing our special situations group," Bloomberg quoted RBS spokeswoman Sarah Lukashok as saying. RBS did not respond immediately to a request for comment made by Reuters.
Distressed debt involves the purchase of the debt of companies in or near bankruptcy at a deep discount.
The lender has been scaling back its investment banking and international operations, giving in to demands from politicians that it focus on lending to British households and businesses, sources told Reuters in February. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Reports record full year net earnings of $8.2 million, or $2.24 per share
* Timberland Bancorp earnings per share increased 19% to $0.43 for first fiscal quarter of 2017
Jan 23 Nearly 19 million Americans live in areas where auto insurance is unaffordable including a large number in the New York region, according to a first-of-its kind study by the U.S. Treasury Department.