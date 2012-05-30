EDINBURGH May 30 State-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland will look to restore dividend payments as
quickly as possible and sees such a move as a key step in
enabling Britain to sell its stake in the bank, Chairman Philip
Hampton told shareholders on Wednesday.
"I can give you a date, which is as soon as possible. Very
few things would give me more pleasure than to return RBS to the
dividend list because of all the other things it would say about
the business," Hampton said at RBS's annual meeting.
"That is our top priority. It would also help the government
in terms of selling their shares as well. There is complete
alignment between our aspirations and those of shareholders."
Hampton also said the bank was "keeping track" of the debate
over Scottish independence but had no current plans to move
location.