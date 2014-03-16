BRIEF-JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
March 16 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is in advanced talks with the British government to buy back a "golden share," which would enable the lender to resume paying dividends, the Financial Times reported.
RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by Britain's government after being bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, has deferred its annual general meeting to the end of June because of the talks, the FT said, without citing sources.
It added that delaying the meeting would allow talks possibly to conclude before the shareholder vote. Any deal would have to be approved by the non-government-owned minority shareholders.
Through the terms of the bailout, the government acquired a dividend access share (DAS) in RBS, giving the state rights to an enhanced dividend and making the bank less attractive to private investors.
RBS, once the world's largest bank, has been in talks with the government and the European Commission since last year to free itself from the DAS.
The bank could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: