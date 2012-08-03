LONDON Aug 3 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said it had dismissed a number of employees for misconduct as a result of its investigations into an interest rate rigging scandal.

Chief Executive Stephen Hester confirmed on Friday that the matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation.

"The Libor situation is on our agenda and is a stark reminder of the damage that individual wrongdoing and inadequate systems and controls can have in terms of financial and reputational impact," Hester said.

RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, reported a first half operating profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 1.97 billion the year before.

The bank confirmed it has set aside a further 135 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance. It has taken a 125 million pound hit from costs arising from a computer systems failure in June.

RBS said the planned flotation of its insurance arm, Direct Line, was on track and planned for October this year.