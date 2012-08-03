LONDON Aug 3 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland said it had dismissed a number of employees for
misconduct as a result of its investigations into an interest
rate rigging scandal.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester confirmed on Friday that the
matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation.
"The Libor situation is on our agenda and is a stark
reminder of the damage that individual wrongdoing and inadequate
systems and controls can have in terms of financial and
reputational impact," Hester said.
RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, reported a
first half operating profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8
billion), down from 1.97 billion the year before.
The bank confirmed it has set aside a further 135 million
pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance. It has
taken a 125 million pound hit from costs arising from a computer
systems failure in June.
RBS said the planned flotation of its insurance arm, Direct
Line, was on track and planned for October this year.