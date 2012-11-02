EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Nov 2 Royal Bank of Scotland reported an increase in third-quarter operating profit benefiting from a decline in bad debt charges and said its restructuring would be complete in the next 18 months.
The part-nationalised British bank made an operating profit of 1.047 billion pounds ($1.69 billion), up from 2 million pounds in the same period the previous year. Investec had forecast operating profit of 700 million pounds.
RBS said it had set aside another 400 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total provision to 1.7 billion pounds.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has