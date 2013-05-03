LONDON May 3 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland reported its first quarterly profit in 18 months on Friday and said it expected to complete its restructuring during 2014, potentially enabling the government to start selling shares.

RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the taxpayer, made a pretax profit of 826 million pounds ($1.28 billion), compared with a loss of 1.5 billion pounds in the same period last year. Analysts had forecast a profit of 800 million pounds.