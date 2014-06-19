June 19 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
agreed on Thursday to pay $99.5 million to resolve a U.S.
regulator's claims against the bank in litigation contending
that Freddie Mac bought mortgage-backed securities
that later went sour.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the accord related
to litigation also naming Ally Financial Inc, which previously
settled, as a defendant.
It is the 15th settlement arising from lawsuits that the
FHFA filed in 2011 over mortgage securities losses suffered by
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, both of which it oversees
as conservator.
RBS still faces a separate lawsuit by the FHFA over other
mortgage securities sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)